Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu hospital after he recovered from coronavirus infection, of which he was tested positive on July 25. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from #COVID19.



He had tested positive for the disease on 25th July. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days. pic.twitter.com/quacfT4f3g — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

