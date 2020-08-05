Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu hospital after he recovered from coronavirus infection, of which he was tested positive on July 25. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days.

Bhopal Updated on: August 05, 2020 11:25 IST
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital

