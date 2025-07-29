Move over Baghpat chaat brawl, Mathura's lassi vendors clash has now taken the spotlight | VIDEO You’ve all probably seen the viral video of the famous chaat war in Baghpat, but that battle is old news now. It’s time for the Mathura lassi war to take the spotlight. Let’s tell you what happened.

Mathura:

Every year, like clockwork, a particular fight video resurfaces on social media and goes viral all over again. It's now known as the legendary "Baghpat chaat battle" - a scuffle between street food vendors battling it out over customers, complete with flying fists and furious tempers. It became such a sensation that netizens started celebrating its anniversary each year with memes and nostalgic tributes. But it might be time to retire that tradition, because a new culinary clash has entered the ring, and it's from Mathura this time. Yes, once again, shopkeepers have gone to war over customers, and the battlefield was anything but peaceful. But first, let's break down the video that’s currently stirring the internet and know what happened.

What does the viral video show?

The clip shows a chaotic brawl between several people, complete with flailing limbs and raised sticks. The situation escalates quickly when someone starts hurling kulhads (traditional clay cups) like they were grenades. The opposing side soon joins in, and it becomes a full-blown kulhad war. In the middle of this earthenware mayhem, a girl is struck on the head by a flying kulhad, after which she clutches her head and collapses to the ground.

What happened between Mathura street vendors

This dramatic skirmish reportedly broke out between two lassi sellers in the Barsana area of Mathura. The cause? Competing for customers. Yes, the lassi business got so intense that it moved from sweet drinks to sour blows. The brawl featured punches, kicks, sticks, and airborne kulhads. Several passersby barely managed to escape unharmed, though a few were unfortunately injured. The video has since gone viral, and local police have begun investigating the incident.