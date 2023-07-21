Mount Kailash, Lord Shiva's Abode, to become accessible from India | Know from when and where

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Kailash Mansarovar has special significance in Hinduism

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, will be accessible for devotees from the Indian territory from September this year. Earlier, the journey to Kailash Mansarovar used to take place from the neighbouring countries China and Nepal. But, the yatra was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not resumed since.

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar has special significance in Hinduism and it is believed that all wishes are fulfilled just by having a glimpse of Mount Kailash, the holy place of Lord Shiva.

According to the officials, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the work on cutting the road from KMVN Huts in Nabhidhang in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district to Lipulekh pass on the India-China border. It will be completed by September this year.

Vimal Goswami, Chief Engineer of BRO's Diamond Project, said, "We have started the work of cutting the road from KMVN Huts to Lipulekh Pass in Nabhidhang, about six and a half kilometres long." Goswami further that a lot of road-cutting work has been done and if the weather is favourable, it will be completed by September.

The Indian government has given the responsibility of developing the 'Kailash View Point' to the Hirak Project.

It is pertinent to metion, Mount Kailash is clearly visible from the 18,000 feet high old Lipulekh peak in Dharchula of Pithoragarh. The aerial distance of Mount Kailash from Lipulekh peak is only 50 kilometres.

