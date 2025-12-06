MoU signed between Patanjali Yogpeeth and Russian government to boost wellness, yoga and cultural ties The goal of the MoU focuses on supplying Russia with skilled labour and trained 'yogis' from India. Through the Prime Minister’s Skill Development Scheme, Patanjali has uniquely trained over two lakh individuals as a private partner.

New Delhi:

In a landmark development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Delhi between the Patanjali Group and the Government of Russia. The agreement was signed by Swami Ramdev, representing the Patanjali Group, and Sergey Cheremin, Chairman of the Indo-Russia Business Council and Russian Minister of Commerce. This MoU aims to deepen collaboration in wellness, yoga, Ayurveda, spiritual exchanges, and skilled labour mobility between the two nations.

Expanding wellness and traditional medicine in Russia

Swami Ramdev emphasized that the agreement will focus on expanding Patanjali’s wellness services across Russia. It envisions collaborative research to explore cutting-edge wellness techniques aimed at reversing ageing and detecting serious illnesses beforehand. The MoU prioritises promoting yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, which are already gaining popularity among Russian citizens.

Sharing cultural and spiritual heritage

A key pillar of the MoU is to strengthen spiritual and cultural connections by sharing India’s rich knowledge of yoga, Ayurveda, and ancestral traditions with Russia. The initiative will involve cultural exchanges and spreading India's sage traditions to Russian society, enhancing mutual understanding and goodwill.

Skilled workforce exchange and brand promotion

Under the Prime Minister’s Skill Development Scheme, Patanjali has successfully trained over 2,00,000 people and will now supply skilled yogis and trained labourers to Russia. The MoU also includes promoting leading Indian brands in Russia and bringing Russian brands to India, with Patanjali poised to introduce its world-class products to Russian consumers.

Reinforcing Indo-Russian friendship

Swami Ramdev remarked on the enduring friendship between India and Russia, spanning spiritual, religious, economic, political, and social spheres. He praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership and reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between the two countries despite global challenges.

Russian commitment to wellness

Sergey Cheremin expressed strong commitment to strengthening the partnership with Patanjali. He highlighted the shared goal of transforming the lifestyle of Russian citizens through yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy to foster better health and reduce diseases.