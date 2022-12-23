Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. From 'Nupur Sharma' to 'Eknath Shinde'- Here's full list of most searched 'politicians' on Google in 2022.

Most searched 'politicians' on Google in 2022 : As per Google data, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma was on the top spot in the list of most searched politicians in the country in 2022 followed by President of India Droupadi Murmu, new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others. The list also includes the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders.

The list was declared and made public by Google on December 7 this year. The searches have a lot to do with the series of events that changed the lives of these most searched politicians at a very large scale.

Here's the LIST most searched politicos:

1. Nupur Sharma

Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party in June 2022 after she was accused by the Islamists of uttering alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammed. She received death threats from several Islamic countries. She was being criticized for her alleged derogatory remarks. Her statements in a live Television (TV) debate were selectively chosen and made viral for insulting Prophet Mohammed.

2. Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu, a 64-year-old tribal leader from Odisha, became India's first tribal and second woman President on July 25, 2022. On June 21, 2022, Murmu named as the presidential candidate by the ruling NDA government.

Life and Education: Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj. Born in the Santhal community, the 64-yr-old struggled with poverty in her childhood in one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of the country. She has a bachelor's degree in Arts from Ramadevi Women's College in Bhubaneswar. Murmu has served as a junior assistant in the irrigation and power department in the Odisha government. The BJP leader has also served as an honorary assistant teacher in the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur. Murmu's personal life has been marked with tragedies as she lost her husband Shyam Charan Murmu and two sons.

Murmu's Political career :

Murmu started her political career in the year 1997 as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. In 2000, she became a minister during the BJP-BJD coalition government in Odisha. She was conferred the Nilkanth award in 2007 for best MLA by Odisha Legislative Assembly. She has been an MLA twice on a BJP ticket from Odisha's Rairangpur (2000 and 2009). She held on to her seat when BJD snapped ties with BJP in the 2009 elections, which CM Naveen Patnaik swept. Murmu has handled the Odisha government's transport, commerce, fisheries, and animal husbandry ministries. She was vice president and later president of BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha in Odisha. Murmu was also elected as BJP's district president of the Mayurbhanj (West) unit in 2010, and she was re-elected in 2013. The leader was also named as a BJP National Executive (ST Morcha) member the same year. In 2015, she was appointed the Governor of Jharkhand, becoming the first-ever tribal leader at the post.

3. Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also made it to the list after he rebelled against the former state government led by Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with BJP to form a new government in the state. Shinde back in June had stated that former CM Uddhav Thackeray had gone far away from Hindutva and the principles of former Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. Shinde took oath as Maharashtra’s new CM on June 30, 2022. CM Eknath Shinde was most searched in June and July in 2022.

4. Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak scripted history when he was appointed by King Charles III as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage in the UK. Sunak has been a member of the Conservative Party for Richmond (Yorks) since 2015.

Life and education :

Sunak was born in Southampton on May 12, 1980, to Indian parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak in East Africa. His grandparents were born in British India's Punjab province. They migrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s with their children. Sunak studied at Winchester College and read Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) at Lincoln College, Oxford, in 2001. The 42-year-old also did his MBA as a Fulbright Scholar from Standford University in 2006. The Yorkshire MP married Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy, in 2009 and has two children with her.

Career:

Sunak worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs as an analyst between 2001 and 2004. He has also worked for the hedge fund management firm The Children's Investment Fund Management and became a partner of the company in 2006. He joined Theleme Partners in 2010. Sunak was also a director of Catamaran Ventures, an investment firm owned by his father-in-law. He was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond (Yorks) in October 2014. He was the head of the Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Research Unit of the think tank Policy Exchange in the same year. In 2015, he became MP from the constituency with a majority of 36.2 per cent votes. From 2015-17, he was a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee. Sunak was re-elected from his seat in the 2017 general elections. From 2018 to 2019, he served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government. In 2019, he was appointed Chief Secretary to Treasury by Boris Johnson and also became a member of the Privy Council. He was re-elected in the 2019 general election. Sunak, on July 5, 2022, resigned from his post along with minister Sajid Javid, expressing a lack of confidence in Johnson's leadership. Later that week, Sunak announced his prime ministerial bid, and topped the first two rounds of the race within the Conservative party.

5. Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to top the global leaders list in terms of public approval across the globe. With an approval rating of 77 per cent for the month of November, Modi was considerably more popular in India. According to Morning Consult, which tracks public approval and disapproval ratings for global leaders within their own countries, Modi remained far ahead of global competition in terms of popularity on the domestic front.

A noteworthy aspect of PM Modi's popularity in India is that it has remained largely consistent since the beginning of 2014 when he beacme the Prime Minister of India.

