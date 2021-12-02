Modi, Mamata among Most Searched Personality according to Yahoo 2021 Year in Review

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlights PM Modi is Most Searched Personality, ‘Farmers’ Protest’ is top Newsmaker

Virat Kohli, stood at No. 2, while Mamata Banerjee rounded off the top 3

Bitcoin leads as India’s Top Searched Cryptocurrency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most searched personality according to Yahoo 2021 Year in review. The Prime Minister reclaimed the title of India's Most Searched Personality, a position he has held consistently since 2017 (with a brief slip last year, when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput took the top spot).

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who had a chequered year with highs and lows came in at No. 2, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rounded off the top 3 on the back of a decisive win in the state assembly election.

According to Yahoo 2021 Year in Review, ‘Farmers’ Protest’ is the top Newsmaker while Aryan Khan made a debut on top newsmakers.

Sidharth Shukla is Most Searched Male Celebrity as fans grieved the sudden loss of a popular TV actor, placing him at No. 4, while Bitcoin leads as India’s top searched cryptocurrency.

Yahoo today announced the 2021 Year in Review (YIR) for India, a collection of the year’s top personalities, newsmakers, and events, based on users’ daily search habits.

This year's list had a notable new entrant, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who came in at No. 7 on the Most Searched Personality list, with massive interest online following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October.

Top Newsmakers of 2021: Farmers’ protest at No. 1

The ‘Indian Farmers’ Protest’ against three contentious farm laws, spanning a year, was the Top Newsmaker of 2021. Aryan Khan came in at No. 2, with news stories breaking by the minute through a tense October for the star son.

Businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in an adult film case, was also one of the most searched newsmakers of 2021, at No. 3. Other top searches included India's 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh who died from COVID (No. 9), ‘Black Fungus’ (No. 5) and the Afghanistan crisis (No.10).

Most Searched Politicians of 2020: Modi remains undisputed at No. 1

PM Modi topped the list of Most Searched Politicians of 2021, with Mamata Banerjee improving her position from last year and coming in at No. 2. Rahul Gandhi slid to No. 3, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, hot on the election trail in Punjab, and BJP’s Amit Shah rounding off the top 5.

About the Yahoo India 2021 Year in Review Methodology

To develop the Yahoo Year in Review, the team analyzes users’ anonymized interest patterns based on what they searched for on Yahoo. It takes into account a number of factors, including absolute volume and growth from previous periods to see which themes and trends bubble to the surface.

Disclaimer: Please note the results are not necessarily a representation of a popularity contest or voting.

Latest India News