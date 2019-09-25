We guarantee you won't mind standing in queue at this MUST visit SBI branch

Image Source : TWITTER SBI branch in Ladakh

State Bank of India Chairman Shri Rajnish Kumar has inaugurated the Diskit Branch at Nubra Valley, Ladakh, on September 14. The location lies nearly 120 kms away from Leh. The ceremony marked the presence of Lt. Gen. YK Joshi GOC 14 Corps, Leh as the guest of honour, SBI CGM, Shri Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh.

The pictures of the inauguration ceremony were shared on the official Twitter handle of State Bank of India.

Today #SBI Chairman, Shri Rajnish Kumar, inaugurated the #Diskit Branch at Nubra Valley, Ladakh, 120 kms away from Leh, with Lt. Gen. YK Joshi GOC 14 Corps, Leh as the guest of honour & in the presence of SBI CGM, Shri Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh. pic.twitter.com/DrDWub1nJ3 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 14, 2019

With the population of 1760 as per 2011 Census, residents of Diskit, which is about 100 Kms away from Leh, can now avail all kind of banking services in their hometown without any hassle of travelling miles to avail banking facilities, the Bank said in a statement.

State Bank of India has been stepping ahead towards achieving the aim to get the unbanked and underbanked areas to have better access to financial services, it said. SBI said the branch is about 100 kilometres from Leh.

The State Bank of India has a network of 22,088 branches across the country, the bank said. It is the country's largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees.

SBI commands a market share of around 35 per cent in home loans and 36 per cent in auto loans.

