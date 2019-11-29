MoserBaer case: Ratul Puri files for bail

Ratul Puri files for bail

Businessman Ratul Puri on Friday filed a regular bail plea in the MoserBaer bank fraud case. Special CBI Judge Sanjay Garg has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate seeking its reply on the plea filed by Puri through his counsel Vijay Aggarwal. The court has now posted the matter for hearing on Saturday.

In October this year, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet in the case before the same court. The charge sheet names Puri and the MoserBaer firm.

The case filed by the ED, emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's sister and Puri's mother Nita Puri and others were booked in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

