JNU violence: MoS Home gives clean chit to ABVP

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday addressed the media over the shocking acts of violence perpetrated at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening, and hit out at Opposition parties. Adressing the media, the MoS for Home Affairs said that no BJP worker could have been a part of such an attack as the party believes in peace. "I want to tell Congress and AAP that they should not play with the future of our students. No BJP worker could have been a part of this attack as we believe in peace: MoS Home Nityanand Rai," he said.

"The violence in JNU is only part of a conspiracy by opposition parties, I would like to tell them that the students are future of our country and therefore I will urge Congress leaders and likes of Arvind Kejriwal (of AAP) not to mislead the students," Rai told the media as he participated at a pro-CAA foot march in the national capital along with several party colleagues.

He also appealed to the students not to fall prey to political motives and vested interest. "I wish all of you a bright future."

Earlier in the day, a far-right group Hindu Raksha Dal claimed responsibility for the JNU violence on January 5 when over a hundred masked goons with rods and sticks attacked students, teachers inside the JNU campus. Claiming responsibility for the attack two days after the brutal violence, Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary said, "JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility for the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers."

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 as a mob of masked miscreants stormed the varsity and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The attack triggered protests across the country and the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor, who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left more than 30 people injured.

