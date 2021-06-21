Follow us on Image Source : PTI More vaccination camps for workers at Delhi Metro project sites soon

The Delhi Metro will organise more vaccination camps at construction sites for its workers for their inoculation against COVID-19. The DMRC is already conducting an awareness campaign at various project sites to tell the benefits of vaccination to workers.

'Already, multiple vaccination camps have been organised at the sites for the workers, and more are expected to follow,' the DMRC said in a statement.

In the statement, the DMRC also shared that despite several constraints induced by the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the Delhi Metro has continued with the construction work of its Ph IV corridors, and achieved a few important construction landmarks as well.

'The DMRC is currently engaged in construction of 65 km of new lines across three priority corridors as part of its Ph-IV expansion. These corridors are expected to be completed by 2025. However, given the fact that the Covid scenario is still evolving, the completion targets shall be reviewed accordingly,' it said.

During the lockdown period this year, all Covid related guidelines given by the government from time to time were stringently followed. After the lifting of restrictions, now there is a gradual increase in the manpower available at DMRC's sites, officials said.

The tunnelling work between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg corridor for DMRC's first underground section of Phase 4 achieved many important targets during this period, they said.

During these months, the DMRC completed the tunnelling of 500 m of one of the 2.8-km-long twin tunnels. Delhi Metro has also completed casting of over 50 per cent of tunnel segments in the casting yard. The first of the twin tunnels on this stretch is expected to be completed by September this year, the officials said.

On the same stretch, the DMRC achieved another major milestone by erecting Ph-IV's first ever T-girder at Mukarba Chowk last month, they said.

On the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor as well, steady progress was made despite the manpower related constraints. Work on Delhi Metro's fifth bridge over the river Yamuna is also going on as part of this corridor near the Signature Bridge. This corridor is significant as its completion will complete the entire ring of connectivity on the Pink Line, the statement said.

In April and May, 2021, four major civil tenders of DMRC's Ph-IV underground sections were also floated. These are all being funded by the loan received through JICA. While three tenders are from the Aerocity – Tughalakabad corridor, one is from the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg corridor. All the tenders are at different stages of processing now, the officials said.

