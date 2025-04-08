More than 7 fatalities? Damoh's 'Dr Death' N John Camm worked in hospitals across India Narendra Yadav alias N John Camm was arrested from UP's Prayagraj for allegedly causing deaths of 7 people whom he operated upon while posing as a cardiologist at the Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh. The probe has now widened to his employment at hospitals in other states.

Narendra Yadav aka N John Camm, the fake cardiologist allegedly responsible for the deaths of seven patients after botched surgeries in Damoh district, may have had more such victims in the country with the Madhya Pradesh Police now contacting hospitals across the country where the accused reportedly worked.

Yadav was arrested on Monday from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He was hired by the Mission Hospital in Damoh through a Bhopal-based agency at a salary of Rs 8 lakh per month. During his two-month-long tenure at the hospital, Yadav examined around 70 patients and operated on 13 out of which, seven died after the surgeries.

SP Shrut Kirti Somavanshi said police are now establishing communications with hospitals across India to ascertain if he had performed surgeries on people at the hospital where he previously worked. This is likely for the cops to find out if any of the patients suffered health complications.

How the Damoh fake doctor was exposed

Police have filed charges against Yadav under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council Act, accusing him of forgery, unauthorized medical practice, and potential involvement in patient fatalities.

The complaint, lodged by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr M K Jain, alleges that Yadav or Camm conducted angiography and angioplasty procedures without being registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council.

Dr Jain's probe revealed glaring lapses in Camm's credentials. The documents submitted by Mission Hospital were found to be missing "essential registration details." Since no doctor is permitted to practice in MP without proper registration, the absence of these documents raised further concerns about Camm's qualifications.

Based on the findings, Dr Jain formally requested that the police take action.

Fake medical licence, patients death after heart surgeries

The investigation was initiated under the direction of Collector Sudhir Kocher. A three-member team, consisting of Dr. M K Jain, District Vaccination Officer Dr. Vishal Shukla, and District Health Officer Dr. Vikrant Singh Chauhan, conducted the inquiry. They found that several patients had died following procedures performed by Camm, and uncovered significant discrepancies in his qualifications.

When the investigation team attempted to locate Camm at Mission Hospital, they were informed that he had resigned. Further scrutiny of his credentials revealed that the registration number on his certificate from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council was invalid, with no matching records in online databases, raising serious doubts about his qualifications.

Camm’s sudden disappearance from both the hospital and a hotel where he had been staying since February 12 added to the suspicions. Authorities are now investigating whether 'N John Camm' is the same individual as Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who was previously arrested in Telangana for a cheating case.

Camm, or Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, claims to have earned his MBBS from the University of North Bengal in 1996, his MRCP from St George's Hospital, London, in 2001, and completed training in interventional cardiology under a Dr A John Camm. However, doubts surrounding his qualifications and credentials remain central to the ongoing investigation.