‘More educated than you’: Traffic police shuts BJP MLC’s son after he argues | WATCH A video from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, shows the son of a BJP MLC in a verbal clash with a traffic constable after being asked to move his vehicle.

New Delhi:

A heated confrontation between the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and a traffic constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has gone viral. The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon near a busy crossroads in the Sasni police station area after the officer instructed the young man to shift his vehicle that was obstructing traffic flow.

Around 3 PM, a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number UP-81 B2324, a BJP flag, and “Vidhayak” (MLA) inscribed on it was parked on the roadside, causing a traffic jam.

Traffic constable SP Singh approached the car and asked the driver to move. The occupant, identified as Chaudhary Tapesh son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJJP) MLC Rishipal Singh from Aligarh allegedly reacted with hostility, telling the officer to “move aside” and “get out of here.”

Watch the viral video

Constable schools politician’s son

The exchange quickly escalated, with the constable rebuking Tapesh in strong words. “You are causing a traffic jam, and on top of that, you’re being rude. You’re bringing shame to your father’s name. I am twice as educated as you. I know how to speak properly,” Singh can be heard saying in the video.

At one point, the officer adds, “I am more educated than you. You are misusing government power.” The footage clearly shows the SUV carrying the BJP flag and “MLA” signage.

Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed that the clip has been brought to the department’s attention.

“An investigation is underway, and suitable action will be taken after the facts are verified,” he said.

The incident has triggered sharp criticism on social media, with users condemning what they described as “VIP arrogance” and “misuse of influence.”