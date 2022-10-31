Morbi Bridge collapse in Gujarat: These loopholes come out so far l 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The incident exposes negligence

Morbi Bridge collapse: The nation is still in shock after the death of 132 people in the Morbi cable bridge collapse in Gujarat on Sunday. Around 143 people were rescued so far during massive rescue operations being conducted by Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and Fire Brigade.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said asserted that the accused will not be spared and the government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

The collapse of a century-old bridge that is spotted as number one in the list of tourist places in Morbi exposed brazen negligence on management's part.

Here are some major loopholes that cropped up so far:

The suspension-cable bridge on the Machchhu river had lacked the municipality's 'fitness certificate'. "It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work)," said Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandeepsinh Zala.

The suspension bridge had reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm. The incident raised a question over its renovation. The bridge was a century-old pul and one of the major tourist attractions in Morbi, it is beyond one’s comprehension, why no crowd management was there, that is too on holiday- Sunday. Videos moments before the incident show that bridge was overcrowded. It was not a free public place. One has buy ticket at Rs 15 to get entry into the bridge. So, how ticket more than its capacity (around 100) around 400 sold or people in such huge numbers allowed to enter the bridge? It is yet to ascertained that whether enough numbers of staff or police personnel presence at place as on weekend every tourist places receives more footfalls.

