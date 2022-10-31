Monday, October 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Morbi bridge collapse: An emotional PM Modi says, 'I am in Kevadia but my heart goes out to victims'

Morbi bridge collapse: An emotional PM Modi says, 'I am in Kevadia but my heart goes out to victims'

Morbi bridge collapse: The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday killing more than 100.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2022 10:02 IST
Morbi bridge collapse:
Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Morbi bridge collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered his condolences to Morbi bridge collapse victims and assured there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations. The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday killing at least 132 people.

PM Modi who is in Kevadiya, Gujarat, said, "I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," adding, "I express my condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, Govt is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat Govt is carrying out relief & rescue ops since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the state government."

"Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi last night. He has been holding the command of search & rescue ops since y'day. State Govt has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM added.

For the injured who are being treated in the hospital, PM Modi said, "All alertness is being observed even in the hospital where the injured are under treatment. Priority is being given to ensure that people face minimum problems."

Related Stories
Morbi cable bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels Ahmedabad roadshow, other programmes in state

Morbi cable bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels Ahmedabad roadshow, other programmes in state

Gujarat bridge collapse: How political circle reacted | 'A man-made tragedy', says Congress

Gujarat bridge collapse: How political circle reacted | 'A man-made tragedy', says Congress

Morbi bridge collapse: Survivors recount horror; say 'victims majorly children on Diwali vacation'

Morbi bridge collapse: Survivors recount horror; say 'victims majorly children on Diwali vacation'

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News