Morbi bridge collapse: An emotional PM Modi says, 'I am in Kevadia but my heart goes out to victims'

Morbi bridge collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered his condolences to Morbi bridge collapse victims and assured there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations. The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday killing at least 132 people.

PM Modi who is in Kevadiya, Gujarat, said, "I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," adding, "I express my condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, Govt is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat Govt is carrying out relief & rescue ops since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the state government."

"Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi last night. He has been holding the command of search & rescue ops since y'day. State Govt has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," PM added.

For the injured who are being treated in the hospital, PM Modi said, "All alertness is being observed even in the hospital where the injured are under treatment. Priority is being given to ensure that people face minimum problems."

