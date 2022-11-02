Morbi bridge collapse: Lawyers stage protest, refuse to fight case for nine arrested accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A man watches rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed on Sunday in Morbi town of Gujarat

Morbi bridge collapse: Lawyers in Gujarat's Morbi on Wednesday held a protest march and voiced refusal to fight the case for all the nine accused who have been arrested so far.

A total of 135 people were killed on October 30, when a suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district collapsed.

Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Of the arrested nine accused, two belong to the Oreva group (a Gujrat-based electrical appliances manufacturer) which is under scanner after allegedly opening the suspension bridge in Morbi without informing the local municipality on Gujarati New Year's day.

Oreva group was given the contract for the maintenance of the century-old suspension bridge.

Morbi court has sent four accused in the case to police custody till Saturday and the other five have been sent to judicial custody.

Out of four persons in custody, two are the managers of the Oreva company, while the other two are people working for the fabrication work contractor.

The lawyers in Morbi on Wednesday refused to fight the case for all these nine accused in the case.

The lawyers have reportedly taken this stand to show their support for the next of kin of those who died in the Morbi mishap.

Commenting on their move, AC Prajapati, senior advocate, Morbi Bar Association said, "Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take the case of nine people arrested in the Morbi tragedy and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this Resolution."

"The Morbi Bar Association will also take a rally to the incident spot, where the bridge collapsed and will pay tribute to the deceased of the Morbi mishap," said Jeetu Jadeja, Head of Morbi Bar Association.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident.

"An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 114 (abettor present when the offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code," said Morbi B Division Police Inspector, Prakashbhai Dekavadiya.

(With inputs from ANI)

