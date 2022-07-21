Moose Wala murder: Efforts to extradite Goldy Brar from Canada on, says DGP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav along with police personnel at the site of an encounter in which two gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, suspected to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, were killed, in Amritsar.

Moose Wala murder: The sixth shooter allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder continues to be at large, state police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

While two shooters have been killed in an encounter with police on Wednesday, three were arrested earlier.

The director general of police (DGP) also said the department is making efforts to extradite Canada-based Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder.

Yadav, along with Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban and other senior police officers, on Thursday briefed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the Amritsar encounter.

"We gave a detailed briefing to CM saab about the operation," Yadav told reporters after the meeting with the chief minister.

When asked about the sixth accused Deepak Mundi, Yadav said, "He is the only shooter left now."

"We are on our job. The Punjab Police teams are after him. We will soon give the result," he added.

The DGP, however, refused to divulge further details about him.

After Moosewala's murder, police had identified six shooters who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the singer's killing.

A Special Cell of the Delhi Police then nabbed three of them --Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. These three, along with Mundi, were part of the first module formed to kill Moosewala.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police killed gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa in a nearly five-hour-long encounter in Amritsar. Three policemen and a journalist were also injured during the operation.

Roopa and Kusa formed the second module to kill the singer. It is believed that Kusa fired at Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle.

The two men were in a car that was trailing Moosewala's vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district. To a question whether these two gangsters wanted to flee to Pakistan, Yadav said it was a matter of investigation.

"We will explore all connections," he added.

The DGP also said there is a high degree of possibility that the AK-47 rifle recovered from the two slain gangsters was the same weapon used in the singer's killing.

"But we can say with certainty only after getting its forensic examination done," he said.

On Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, the officer the Interpol has already issued a red corner notice against him.

"We are making efforts for his extradition," he added.

After the killing of Moosewala on May 29, the Canada-based gangster, who is the member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Brar, a native of Muktsar, had gone to the North American country on a student visa in 2017. The Punjab Police had earlier said Bishnoi was the "mastermind" in Moosewala's killing.

The murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

ALSO READ | Sidhu Moose Wala murder: 4 gangsters killed in intense encounter with Punjab Police

ALSO READ | Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets death threats

Latest India News