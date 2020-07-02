Monuments across country to reopen for public from July 6

Image Source : PIXABAY Monuments across country to open from July 6, says Culture Minister

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday said the government has taken a decision with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open all monuments across the country with complete security from July 6. All historical and cultural monuments across India have been closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed towards the end of March.

Earlier in June, the culture ministry had reopened 820 monuments out of the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place. As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage