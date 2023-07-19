Monsson Session: BJD pitches for parliamentary nod for Women's Reservation Bill at all-party meet

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
     
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2023 18:40 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) pitched for a parliamentary nod for the Women's Reservation Bill on Wednesday - a day ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led party also demanded a special status for Odisha at the all-party meeting concluded today.

"We also raised the issue of the pending construction of over 7 lakh houses for the poor under a Central government scheme and more," said BJD MP Sasmit Patra.

Earlier, an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held to ensure smooth functioning of the  Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin from tomorrow. Congress demanded a discussion on the Manipur situation in Parliament.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

