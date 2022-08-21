Monsoon Update: 'Orange alert' in Himachal, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes amid flash floods in J&K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh: A damaged road after heavy monsoon rains, in Shimla, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Monsoon Update: On its way out, Monsoon is wreaking havoc in several states with cloudbursts leading to flash floods in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu Kashmir. Himachal is currently under an orange alert, after at least 22 people were killed in flash floods in the state.

Notably, Jammu's Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed today after a temporary suspension yesterday due to extreme weather and heavy rains. However, Jammu's Darhali river in Rajouri district is still overflowing due to torrential rainfall in upper reaches of Pir Panjal mountain range .

Uttarakhand

With heavy rains continuing to lash Uttarakhand, the ghats in Rishikesh began overflowing yesterday, and the water level in river Ganga is still on a rise, reported news agency ANI. Flood water even reached villages in Haridwar and SDRF teams were deployed to conduct rescue operations.

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited some disaster-prone areas near Dehradun and also took stock of the overall situation arising due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather that the state has been facing. He said that so far four people have died, 13 people have been injured and 12 people are missing. Five gaushalas have been damaged and 78 animals have been injured.

Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for the next 12 hours across Himachal Pradesh. After that, a yellow alert will be in place till August 24, and moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in this time period. The alert was issued 22 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flashfloods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life. As many as 743 roads, including the Manali-Chandigarh national highway at Mandi and the Shimla-Chandigath highway at Shoghi, have been blocked for traffic.

In Mandi alone, 13 people died and six went missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said.

Odisha

Floods continue to batter parts of Odisha. Seventy people were rescued after their boat was washed away near the mouth of the sea due to the strong current in the Mahanadi river in Kendrapara district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Mahakalpada on Saturday evening. Fortunately, no causality was reported in the incident.

The Odisha government has deployed medical teams in the districts, which have been flooded by incessant rain, to take measures to prevent waterborne diseases like diarrhea.

Over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected so far by the flood situation due to the heavy rainfall in the state, informed Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena.

Jammu & Kashmir

The Vaishno Devi Temple Shrine Yatra was halted yesterday due to flash floods in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi district, but was resumed again after flow of water came down. However, an order was released again last night to stop the Yatra. Today, the temporary suspension is expected to be lifted. Although, Jammu's Darhali river in Rajouri district is still overflowing due to torrential rainfall in upper reaches of Pir Panjal mountain range .

Two children were killed after their mud house collapsed due to landslide triggered due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Uddhampur village, officials said. The incident took place in Samole Village of Muttal area of Udhampur, district administration officials said on Saturday.

