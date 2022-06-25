Monsoon Weather Updates: Rains continue to batter Maharashtra, Kerala; downpour likely in Delhi soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Monks move under an umbrella as it rains, at Dadar

Monsoon News: As most parts of the country struggle with hot summer, they await the monsoon to rescue them from the heat. While some parts of the country like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have already wtinessed the onset of monsoon, the national capital and other parts of Northern India still await downpour. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains will continue to batter Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka today and tomorrow (June 26).

Rains will also hit ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat state today. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today, and will continue for the next 3 days.

As far as the national capital is concerned, the weather body has predicted that a monsoon is likely to strike the city on June 27. Talking about states Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, IMD said, "Under the influence of setting in of lower-level easterlies, rainfall activity likely to increase over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 27th June 2022."

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, and some more parts of Karnataka today.

The Met agency further apprised that the present conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and the northwest Bay of Bengal.

