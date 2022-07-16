Monsoon Update: Rescue operation underway in Gujarat, Rajasthan; rains continue in Mumbai | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Commuters wade through a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad

Highlights Heavy rains have been lashing parts of India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

In Telangana, water level in Godavari river started showing signs of receding.

Monsoon Update: Heavy rains have been lashing parts of India, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, among others. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, including other places across the coastal region of Odisha on Saturday as rain lashed these areas since early morning under the influence of a low-pressure area. Here's how states are coping with extreme rainfall:

Maharashtra

After a dry spell in June, heavy rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra in July has more than doubled the collective water stock in dams across the state within a span of a fortnight. While the water stock in the dams recorded on July 1 was 24.07 per cent of the total storage capacity, it increased to 53.73 per cent on Friday evening, as per the data provided by the state water resources department.

Heavy showers in Konkan, most parts of western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and other regions of the state have increased the water stock in dams with many small reservoirs even overflowing.

Rajasthan

Several places in west and east Rajasthan witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department. Makrana in Nagaur district recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm in the last 24 hours -- ending 8.30 am Saturday.

It was followed by Ratangarh (Churu) which saw a rainfall of 8 cm and Sangaria in Hanumangarh which recorded 7 cm of rain. Banera (Bhilwara), Kherwada (Udaipur), Padampur, Sadulshahar (both in Ganganagar), and Nawa (Nagaur) recorded 6 cm each.

Gujarat

There appears to be no immediate respite for rains in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at some places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region on Friday with six talukas receiving over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 6 am, officials said.

Telangana

In Telangana, the water level in Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam started signs of receding after reaching a record level of 71.30 ft in the early hours of Saturday. The third warning level at Bhadrachalam is 53 ft. The water level at 11 AM on Saturday was 70.50 ft, official sources said. Such massive water level and flooding was witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled.

Image Source : PTIHyderabad: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rain in Hyderabad.

Delhi

The many areas in the national capital witnessed rains on Saturday afternoon bringing respite for denizens from the oppressive humidity and heat. The weather office also predicted the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Delhi-NCR. Delhi-NCR areas that witnessed rains include Kailash Colony, Sarita Vihar, Burari, Noida, Shahdara, Nevada, Govind Puri, and around India Gate among others. People took to Twitter and posted pictures of rains in the national capital.

