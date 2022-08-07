Follow us on Image Source : PTI Monsoon update: Rains lead to orange alert in Odisha, road to Punjab's Pathankot airport washed away

Monsoon update: Rains have been lashing several parts of India this monsoon season, creating problems for people and leading to orange and red alerts in places, issued by the weather department. Intense spells of rain pummeled Bhubaneswar, Puri and several other parts of Odisha on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion. The MeT Department issued an orange warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rain during the next three days as a low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the road leading up to the Pathankot airport was washed away due to increased water flow in the Chakki river. "The area comes under Himachal Pradesh govt and we have taken up the matter with them and they are working on it," said Harbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot.

Surplus water discharged in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the Mukkombu barrage across the Kollidam river was opened on Saturday in order to let out surplus water. Tamil Nadu has received 242.9-mm rainfall during the SouthWest monsoon, which is over 94 per cent more than the average rainfall, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Wednesday. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains this week, the State administration has taken precautionary measures for rescue and relief operation, he said.

Some respite from rains in Kerala

After days of incessant downpour, Kerala got some respite as rains subsided in many parts but a rise in water levels of various dams in the central and north Kerala districts forced authorities to open few shutters to release excess water.

Ten shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, managed by Tamil Nadu government, were raised by 30 centimetres each by Friday evening as the water level in the 126-year-old reservoir touched over 137 feet. Currently, the water level is at 137.85 and as of now, 2,096 cusecs of water was being released.

Rains likely in Delhi today

Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected today, and in the coming few days in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department said. A moderate spell of rainfall was reported from several areas of the national capital, including Mayur Vihar, Burari and parts of Noida on Saturday.

After rainfall, waterlogging was also reported in many areas. While the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, another notch below the normal, as per an IMD bulletin.

