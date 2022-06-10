Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Railways to run Monsoon special trains on Konkan route; Full LIST

Highlights Indian Railways will run Monsoon special trains on Konkan route.

The special trains will come into effect from today (June 10).

Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur – Karwar will come into effect today.

The Indian Railways on Friday notified that it will be running Monsoon special trains on the Konkan route, with effect from June 10. The trains will run till October 31.

The timings of the special monsoon trains will be revised as per the details mentioned below:

Train No. 16516 Karwar – Yesvantpur Express commencing journey with effect from Karwar from June 11. Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur – Karwar commencing journey with effect from Yesvantpur from June 10. Train No.16596 Karwar – KSR Bengaluru Daily Express commencing journey with effect from Karwar from June 10. Train No.16595 KSR Bengaluru – Karwar Daily Express commencing journey with effect from KSR Bengaluru from June 10. Train No. 12742 Patna – Vasco-Da-Gama Weekly Superfast Express commencing journey with effect from Patna from June 11. Train No. 12741 Vasco-Da-Gama – Patna Weekly superfast Express commencing journey with effect from Vasco-Da-Gama from June 15. Train No.11097 Pune – Ernakulam Poorna Express commencing journey with effect from Pune from June 11. Train No.11098 Ernakulam – Pune Poorna Express commencing journey with effect from Ernakulam from June 13.

