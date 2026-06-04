Monsoon sets foot in India, heavy rain alert in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, orange alert in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi:

As the southwest monsoon makes its onset over India through Kerala on Wednesday, pleasant weather conditions that had prevailed in Delhi-NCR over the past few days are gradually giving way to rising temperatures and increasing heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Hailstorms are also likely in isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan on June 4.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana on alert for strong winds

The weather department has issued a warning for strong winds and thunderstorms across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday. Wind speeds are expected to range between 50 and 60 kmph and may reach up to 70 kmph in isolated areas. Light rainfall is also likely in some places, providing temporary relief from the heat.

Heavy rainfall likely in southern and northeastern states

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, north interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. These regions may also experience strong winds of 50-60 kmph.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive widespread rainfall between June 4 and June 7. Rainfall activity is also expected in parts of Jharkhand and Odisha.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad may witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on June 4. Isolated hailstorms are also likely in Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh.

Weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh

Large parts of western Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience hot and humid conditions during the day. Residents of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Mathura and Agra are likely to face intense sunshine and strong winds.

Weather conditions may change during the afternoon, with cloud cover increasing in some areas. Light rain or drizzle is likely at isolated places, offering some respite from the prevailing heat.

Orange alert issued for western UP

The IMD has issued an orange alert for parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Meerut. These districts are expected to witness thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds ranging from 50 to 60 kmph.

In central Uttar Pradesh, cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Hardoi are likely to remain partly cloudy. Light rain and thundershowers are expected in some areas, which could lead to a slight drop in temperatures and provide relief from the ongoing heat.