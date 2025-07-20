Monsoon session of Parliament 2025: All-party meeting underway ahead of key legislative proposals The all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, set to begin on July 21, focuses on coordinating legislative priorities and addressing key bills, including new proposals and pending reforms.

New Delhi:

An all-party meeting convened by the central government is currently underway ahead of the much-awaited Monsoon Session of Parliament, set to begin tomorrow, July 21. The session, which will run until August 21, is expected to include 21 sittings. However, there will be a break from August 12 to August 18 for the observance of Independence Day celebrations.

Attendees arriving for the all-party meeting

The all-party meeting saw the arrival of several key political figures, representing both the government and the opposition. Union Ministers from the BJP, including JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and L Murgan, were present, along with other BJP MPs such as Ravi Kishan. Prominent opposition leaders included Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sitaram Yechury from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) were also in attendance. Other notable participants included leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and representatives from regional parties such as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and the Republican Party of India.

Key regional party representatives like Sanjay Singh and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from AAP, and Ramdas Athawale were also part of the meeting, reflecting the broad political representation at the table.

Purpose of the all-party meeting

The all-party meeting is crucial for ensuring smooth coordination among political parties and setting a collaborative tone for the upcoming session. The government aims to discuss legislative priorities, address concerns raised by different parties, and ensure that the session runs without disruptions.

Major bills to be introduced in the monsoon session

The Monsoon Session promises to bring several important bills that could result in significant reforms across various sectors. These bills include both new proposals and amendments to existing laws.

New bills to be introduced:

Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 2025 Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025

These new bills aim to tackle important issues such as sports governance, anti-doping regulations, mineral regulation, and the preservation of geoheritage sites.

Pending bills for discussion:

Indian Ports Bill, 2025 Income Tax Bill, 2025 Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024 The Bills of Landing Bill, 2024

These pending bills primarily focus on maritime regulations, income tax reforms, and adjustments related to the representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa.

As the Monsoon Session approaches, the all-party meeting serves as an important platform for building consensus and aligning on the legislative agenda. With multiple significant bills on the table, including both new and pending proposals, the session is expected to bring about critical reforms in various sectors.

The cooperation of all parties will be essential for ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament, and today's meeting marks a step toward that direction. As the meeting continues, further updates on the legislative priorities and the progress of ongoing discussions are expected.