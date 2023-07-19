Wednesday, July 19, 2023
     
Govt ready to discuss all issues including Manipur in monsoon session

The government is willing to discuss all issues including that of Manipur in the monsoon session of the Parliament starting tomorrow. During the all-party meeting, Congress demanded discussion on Manipur situation.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2023 16:04 IST
Security forces personnel guard after a mob allegedly
Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Security forces personnel guard after a mob allegedly attempted to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion located in Khangabok, in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Monsoon Session 2023: The Centre on Wednesday said that it is willing to discuss in Parliament all issues in the upcoming monsoon session permitted under rules and approved by Chair, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the all-party meeting. 

The government is willing to discuss all issues including that of Manipur. During the all-party meeting, Congress demanded discussion on Manipur situation.

Opposition demanded for debate in Parliament on Manipur, price rise 'non-negotiable' and said that the government must shun 'my way or highway' approach, said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

He further said that the Congress party will oppose bill on Delhi ordinance, which 'curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of the elected government.

"Opposition must have its say, government will have its way. The primary responsibility for ensuring functioning of Parliament is of the government," said Jairam Ramesh.

