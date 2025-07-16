Monsoon Session from July 21: Modi government likely to table 8 bills in Parliament | Check full list Monsoon Session of Parliament: The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, a week longer than planned earlier, signalling a heavy legislative agenda.

New Delhi:

The Narendra Modi government is likely to take up several legislations for introduction and passing in the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 21, including the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025.

Govt to table 8 bills in Parliament

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government will table the following bills for introduction and passing in the Lok Sabha:

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025

The Jan Vishwas (amendment of Provisions) bill 2025

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2025

The Taxation Laws (amendment) Bill 2025

The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025

The Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025

The National Sports Governance Bill 2025

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025

Bills to be taken up for passage in the Lok Sabha

The following bills are also expected to be taken up for passage in the lower house

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill 2024

The Merchant Shipping Bill 2024

Indian Ports Bill 2025

The Income Tax Bill 2025

Monsoon Session of Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and conclude on August 12, 2025, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said. Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am on July 21, following a break of over three months. Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12, but now it has been extended by a week.

The Budget Session began on January 31 and ended on April 4, when both Houses were adjourned sine die, marking the conclusion of the first Parliament Session of 2025.

According to the Legislative Section, summons were issued to members exclusively through the Members' Portal, and all were informed about the upcoming schedule and business days of the monsoon session.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session to be held from July 21 to August 21, Op Sindoor likely to take centre stage

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session to be held from July 21 to August 12 as govt rejects Opposition's demand