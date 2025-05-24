Monsoon reaches Kerala eight days before normal date, earliest arrival since 2009 | Check weather updates IMD said, "Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 24th May, 2025, against the normal date of 1st June. Thus, southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala 8 days before the normal date."

Thiruvananthapuram:

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday (May 24), marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009 when it began on May 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Normally, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.

The monsoon set in over the southern state on May 30 last year; June 8 in 2023; May 29 in 2022; June 3 in 2021; June 1 in 2020; June 8 in 2019; and May 29 in 2018, IMD data showed.

According to meteorologists, there is no direct relationship between the onset date and the total rainfall over the country during the season.

The monsoon arriving early or late in Kerala does not mean it will cover other parts of the country accordingly. It is characterised by large-scale variabilities and global, regional and local features, an official said.

The IMD in April forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall in the 2025 monsoon season, ruling out the possibility of El Nino conditions, which are associated with below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.

Rain forecast for weekend in Delhi

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent at 8:30 am on Saturday. The air quality was "moderate" at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 120, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.