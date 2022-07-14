Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Very heavy rain alert in parts of Maharashtra; schools closed in Pune

More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents since the current spell of incessant rains began in Telangana five days ago, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The rain-related incidents include walls collapsing, persons being washed away, electrocution and others. The damage due to the heavy rains is being assessed but destruction of roads has not been major, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said extremely heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Nirmal district, at a few places in Kumram Bheem and Peddapalli districts and at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar and other districts.