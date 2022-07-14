Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
  Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Very heavy rain alert in parts of Maharashtra; schools closed in Pune
Vani Mehrotra Written By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2022 8:36 IST
Monsoon rains LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a road amid monsoon rain

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: The death toll due to rain-related incidents across the country is on the rise. On Wednesday, 17 deaths were reported from across several states as incessant showers caused landslides and floods in various parts of the country. Thousands more were forced to move to safety as rivers swelled and water reservoirs filled up fast. The weather department has warned of very heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat - which have been the worst-affected states so far. In Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area, the authorities have ordered to shut all schools for today, due to a very heavy rain forecast. In Telangana, more than 10 people have so far died due to rain-related incidents in the past five days. Low-lying areas were inundated while rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the incessant rainfall. In the west, heavy showers in parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions left several dead, while over 31,000 were evacuated so far this season.

Live updates : Monsoon Rains

  • Jul 14, 2022 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    GR infrastructure workers trapped in Vaitarna River in Palghar

  • Jul 14, 2022 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Heavy rain alert in Maharashtra

    Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Gujarat: Low-lying areas waterlogged amid heavy rainfall

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Telangana: Over 10 dead in rain-related incidents in last five days

    More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents since the current spell of incessant rains began in Telangana five days ago, a senior official said on Wednesday.

    The rain-related incidents include walls collapsing, persons being washed away, electrocution and others. The damage due to the heavy rains is being assessed but destruction of roads has not been major, he said.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said extremely heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Nirmal district, at a few places in Kumram Bheem and Peddapalli districts and at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar and other districts.

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra: Man drowns in lake near Nagpur

    A 24-year-old youth drowned after falling into a lake near Ramtek in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Akshay Meshram (24), a resident of Kandri in Mansar town of the district, they said.

    The incident took place around noon, when he was going to Ramtek with his friends for a picnic.

    They stopped on the way to attend the nature's call. When Meshram was relieving himself, he slipped into the lake and drowned, police said.

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    School holiday today in Pune city, PCMC

    All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast, officials said.

    Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday too.

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra: Man, daughter killed in Palghar landslide

    A man and his teenage daughter died while two other family members were injured on Wednesday when a boulder loosened by a landslide fell on their house in Vasai city in Maharashtra's Palghar district amid rains, officials said.

    Local firemen and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

    "Following the landslide, a boulder from a hillock landed on the house of Anil Singh (45) at Waghralpada in Rajavali area of Vasai around 6.30 am," said District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    4 more die in rain-related incidents in Thane district

    With the death of four more persons in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, the toll since June 1 has gone up to 12, while more than 850 people have been moved to safer places from low-lying areas flooded due to incessant showers in the last two days, an official said.

    Two of the deceased were brothers, the official said.

    Chief of District Disaster Control Cell Anita Jawanjale said searches were still on for four more persons who are feared drowned in floodwaters in the district.

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maha's Latur district records over 300 mm rainfall this monsoon

    Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm, officials said.

    The tehsil-wise data of the total rainfall this season is as follows: Latur 282.1 mm, Ausa 196.6 mm, Ahmedpur 425.7 mm, Nilanga 210.6 mm, Udgir 399.1 mm, Chakur 370.2 mm, Renapur 298.3 mm, Deoni 301.6 mm, Shirooor-Anantpal 354.0, Jalkot 416.0 mm.

    Meanwhile, the district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains, the officials said.

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    River Godavari swells due to heavy rains in Telangana

  • Jul 14, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Gujarat: Police and NDRF team rescue those living in low-lying areas

