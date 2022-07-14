Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Very heavy rain alert in parts of Maharashtra; schools closed in Pune

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: The death toll due to rain-related incidents across the country is on the rise. On Wednesday, 17 deaths were reported from across several states as incessant showers caused landslides and floods in various parts of the country. Thousands more were forced to move to safety as rivers swelled and water reservoirs filled up fast. The weather department has warned of very heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat - which have been the worst-affected states so far. In Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area, the authorities have ordered to shut all schools for today, due to a very heavy rain forecast. In Telangana, more than 10 people have so far died due to rain-related incidents in the past five days. Low-lying areas were inundated while rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the incessant rainfall. In the west, heavy showers in parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions left several dead, while over 31,000 were evacuated so far this season.