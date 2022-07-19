Monsoon update: Floods batter Maharashtra's Wardha, rain water released from Ukai dam in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: High tides crash at the Marine Drive sea front next to the site of a coastal road construction

Monsoon Update: As monsoon rains continue to batter parts of the country, the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat are constantly witnessing floods, overflowing rivers, and incessant rainfall. The flood situation in parts of Maharashtra's Wardha district remained grim, a rescue operation continued amid normal life being affected. Whereas in Gujarat, at least 60,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Ukai dam which has been built across the Tapi river in Gujarat's Tapi district as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Earlier on Friday, the Navsari district has also been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Monday, an Orange alert was issued for the districts Gadchiroli and Gondia by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai by predicting a thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

As the flood situation continues to prevail in the Sironcha town of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the lives of people have been badly impacted as large swathes of land remain inundated in water.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carried out relief work in flood-affected areas in Gadchiroli and distributed various essential items among the people.

According to a report from Maharashtra State Disaster Situation Report Index on Saturday, a total of 102 lives were lost in the rain and flood-related incidents that struck Maharashtra since June 1.

(With ANI Inputs)

