Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: 18 dead across Gujarat, Maharashtra; Godavari flood surges in Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Lakhs of people across several states have been affected by the havoc wreaked by rains and floods. In some states, deaths were also reported due to various rain-related incidents. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh remain the worst-affected states as a total of 18 people, including six children, have died across the three states. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chhotaudepur, Narmada and Navsari districts after which he visited Bodeli town, which has seen maximum damage due to heavy rains. The CM interacted with the affected people of Bodeli and assured them of all possible help, a release said. In Andhra Pradesh, over 9,600 villagers from tens of habitations were evacuated to safety as the river Godavari flooded, inundating several villages along its course. Rains and waterlogging in places like Rajasthan and Delhi affected normal life as traffic movement was impacted leading to traffic jams on the streets.