Wednesday, July 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: 18 dead across Gujarat, Maharashtra; Godavari flood surges in Andhra Pradesh
Live now

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: 18 dead across Gujarat, Maharashtra; Godavari flood surges in Andhra Pradesh

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been working round the clock for rescue and relief operations, evacuating thousands and taking them to shelter homes.

Vani Mehrotra Written By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2022 9:06 IST
Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates
Image Source : PTI Nashik: Godavari river in spate following monsoon rains

Monsoon Rains LIVE Updates: Lakhs of people across several states have been affected by the havoc wreaked by rains and floods. In some states, deaths were also reported due to various rain-related incidents. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh remain the worst-affected states as a total of 18 people, including six children, have died across the three states. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chhotaudepur, Narmada and Navsari districts after which he visited Bodeli town, which has seen maximum damage due to heavy rains. The CM interacted with the affected people of Bodeli and assured them of all possible help, a release said. In Andhra Pradesh, over 9,600 villagers from tens of habitations were evacuated to safety as the river Godavari flooded, inundating several villages along its course. Rains and waterlogging in places like Rajasthan and Delhi affected normal life as traffic movement was impacted leading to traffic jams on the streets. 

Latest India News

Live updates : Monsoon Rains

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 13, 2022 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mumbai: Waterlogging at Andheri subway

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Landslide in Maharashtra's Palghar

    An incident of the landslide was reported in Vasai area of Palghar district. Many people feared trapped along with houses being damaged. 
    Two people rescued so far: Palghar Collector

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Orange alert in Mumbai

    An orange alert has been sounded in Mumbai, Thane and parts of Raigad and Palghar today as the weatherman forecast heavy rains.

    A wet day lies ahead for Mumbaikars as moderate-intensity rainfall is likely to continue for the next two to three over the city.

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Maharashtra: SUV swept away from flooded bridge

    Three residents of Madhya Pradesh died and many others are missing after their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was swept away from a flooded bridge in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday. The deceased were residents of Betul district in MP.

    The incident occurred in Nanda Gomukh village under the Kelwad police station limits, some 40 km from the Nagpur district headquarters, an official said.

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Thane: House on hillock develops crack after soil cave-in

    A house on a hillock in Ambika Nagar area of Thane city was damaged after the soil beneath it caved in amid heavy rain, a civic official said.

    No was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha: Tribal students risk lives to reach school

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Aerial view of Gujarat waterlogging

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Jharkhand: 4 die in mudslide

    Four people died in a mudslide that took place at an underpass construction site near Pradhankhanta railway station in Dhanbad

    Some trains were diverted/cancelled at night as agitation took place after the incident. But the line is clear now and train services resumed/restored on this route (Pradhankhanta- Dhanbad- Gaya route) at 5:25 am: PRO, Dhanbad Division, East Central Railway zone

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Severe waterlogging in Ahmedabad

  • Jul 13, 2022 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Gujarat roads & bylanes submerged

Top News

Latest News