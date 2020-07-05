IMD issues multi-hazard weather warning. Heavy rain forecast in following regions

Image Source : PTI IMD issues multi-hazard weather warning. Heavy rain forecast in following areas

Monsoon rains have reached almost all parts of the country. Though Delhi and National Capital Region has not seen much of rain activity in past few days, heavy rains have affected daily life in Mumbai and regions in central and southern India. India Meteorological Department has now predicted that central and Northwestern parts of India are likely to experience heavy rains in next 4 to 5 days.

The department has said that Saurashtra region of Gujarat is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall in next 2 days. Moreover, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal will see heavy to very heavy rainfall in coming days.

Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi Districts in Uttarakhand will also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Other districts like Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Paudi are likely to witness heavy rains on Monday.

Stormy weather ahead for these regions:

IMD said that storms will lash Suarashtra, Kutch, Madhya Pradesh, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Southern Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Monsoon lashes Maximum City:

Heavy rains have Mumbai and surrounding cities in their hold. The city and suburbs have received pounding from the rains for last few days. Many areas in Mumbai have become waterlogged.

On Sunday as well, citizens from suburbs like Andheri, Dahisar, Jogeshwari, Malad and the city of Navi Mumbai suffered due to waterlogging. Huge waves pounded the sea-shores of Mumbai. Powai lake overflew.

BMC has issued a high tide warning and advised citizens to stay away from beaches and sea-fronts.

