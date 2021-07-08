Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai, good rains likely in Maharashtra for 4-5 days

After a long gap, Maharashtra is expected to receive good rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days as the southwest monsoon has become active once again, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In signs of the monsoon revival in Mumbai, the city and its suburbs received light to moderate rainfall since Thursday morning.

Shubhangi Bhute, deputy director, IMD Mumbai, said the monsoon has been revived as the "synoptic situations ((pressure pattern, wind direction and speed) necessary for the monsoon have become favourable, along with formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal".

"Because of this, the entire Maharashtra will get good rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days, whereas there will be rain with thunder at some isolated places," Bhute said.

The monsoon arrived in Maharashtra in the first week of June and reached Mumbai on June 9. After several days of bountiful rains, the monsoon took a break with parts of the states receiving only sporadic showers.

In Mumbai, rain accompanied with thunder and lightning, lashed most of the island city and suburbs at around 8.30 am. After a break of a few hours, rain resumed in the evening, bringing some respite to citizens from humidity.

In 12 hours ended at 8 pm on Thursday, the island city of Mumbai recorded 26.61 mm rainfall, while eastern and western suburbs received 26.61 mm and 6.96 mm rainfall, respectively, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The IMD Mumbai had predicted light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of intense spells at isolated places for the day.

Meanwhile, BMC officials said bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and train operations remained unaffected.

