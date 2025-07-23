Monsoon mayhem in Himachal: 135 people dead, 432 roads blocked, 540 houses fully damaged The cumulative death toll has reached 135, of which 76 are due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, while 59 deaths have occurred in road accidents, according to the SDMA's Cumulative Loss Report dated July 22, 2025.

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh by paralysing road connectivity, power supply, and essential services across multiple districts. As per the updates from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 432 roads remain blocked, 534 power distribution transformers are non-functional, and 197 water supply schemes have been severely impacted.

The cumulative death toll has reached 135, of which 76 are due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, while 59 deaths have occurred in road accidents, according to the SDMA's Cumulative Loss Report dated July 22, 2025.

Major casualties have been reported from districts such as Mandi (17), Kangra (16), Kullu (8), and Chamba (7) due to a series of natural calamities including landslides, cloudbursts, and sudden floods. Flash floods in Kangra, cloudbursts in Mandi, and landslides in Shimla and Solan have not only claimed lives but also caused massive damage to homes, bridges, roads, cattle sheds, and agriculture.

Monetary loss across state is estimated at Rs 1,24,734.67 lakh

The monetary loss across the state is estimated at Rs 1,24,734.67 lakh, with over 540 houses fully damaged and thousands displaced. The state has recorded 25 landslides, 40 flash floods, and 23 cloudbursts in less than five weeks since June 20, 2025.In addition to human fatalities, 1,296 animals and 21,500 poultry birds have also perished, adding to the rural distress. Damage to public infrastructure spans departments like PWD, JSV, power, education, animal husbandry, and rural development.

Authorities continue to carry out rescue and relief operations with the support of NDRF, SDRF, and local teams. Multiple relief camps have been set up, and ex-gratia payments are being processed for the kin of deceased and displaced residents.The SDMA has urged the public to stay alert, avoid landslide-prone zones, and follow weather warnings strictly, as restoration of roads, bridges, and essential utilities remains a top priority for the administration.

