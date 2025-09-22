Monsoon in Himachal Pradesh claims 448 lives, causes over Rs 4,800 crore in losses A relentless monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 448 lives since June 20. Additionally, road accidents in the state's rugged terrain have further contributed to the high toll.

New Delhi:

Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the aftermath of an unprecedented monsoon season that has resulted in the loss of 448 lives, as per the latest report from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Between June 20 and September 21, 261 people lost their lives due to various rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Additionally, road accidents in the state’s mountainous terrain claimed 187 lives.

Rain-related disasters leave devastation

Among the fatalities caused by the relentless rain, landslides were the deadliest, taking 53 lives, followed by 41 deaths attributed to drowning, and 18 caused by cloudbursts. Electrocution and other incidents, including house collapses and falls from steep slopes, further added to the grim toll. Mandi and Chamba were among the worst-hit districts, each reporting more than 40 rain-related fatalities.

The state's treacherous mountain roads contributed heavily to the death toll, with the hilly terrain exacerbating road accidents. The districts of Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Kangra accounted for the majority of fatalities. Chamba and Mandi each reported 24 road deaths, while Shimla and Solan saw 25 deaths each. Kinnaur, despite its smaller population, recorded 15 fatalities from road accidents.

The monsoon has also inflicted severe damage on the state's infrastructure. According to the SDMA, the total estimated losses stand at over ₹4,841.79 crore, a staggering figure that highlights the scale of destruction. The Public Works Department (PWD) alone reported a damage of ₹2,98,113 lakh, mostly to roads and bridges. Additionally, water supply schemes and power infrastructure sustained losses of ₹1,46,385 lakh and ₹13,946 lakh, respectively.

Agriculture and livestock hit hard

Agriculture and livestock have also borne the brunt of the monsoon. More than 29,000 animals have died, including over 26,000 poultry birds. Thousands of families have been affected, with 663 houses completely destroyed and more than 1,000 partially damaged. In addition, over 2,300 cowsheds were destroyed, further impacting rural livelihoods.

“The state is working relentlessly to restore essential services, but the situation remains fragile,” an SDMA spokesperson said. “We urge citizens to remain cautious and stay updated on weather advisories.”