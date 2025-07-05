Monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh: 72 dead, 40 missing, over 500 roads blocked amid torrential rainfall Relentless monsoon rains have devastated Himachal Pradesh, leaving 72 dead, 40 missing, and over 500 roads blocked amid widespread floods and landslides. Authorities remain on high alert as rescue efforts continue and heavy rainfall is forecast to persist till July 7.

Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the fury of the monsoon, with relentless rains triggering deadly cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides across the state. According to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at least 72 people have lost their lives, 40 are missing, and over 100 have been injured since the onset of the monsoon on June 20.

14 cloudbursts and Rs 700 crore in damages

Chief Minister Sukhu reported 14 separate cloudbursts have struck the state, severely damaging infrastructure. Initial estimates by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) peg the losses at Rs 541 crore, but the CM stated the actual losses could be closer to Rs 700 crore, with reports still coming in.

(Image Source : PTI)According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, more than RS 400 crore worth of property has been damaged, and the death toll expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

Roads blocked, bridges washed away

Heavy rains have led to the closure of more than 500 roads across the state. Mandi district, the worst-affected, has reported 176 road closures alone. In total, 14 bridges have been washed away by flash floods, further paralysing movement and relief operations.

Red and orange rainfall alerts issued

The local Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts for Sunday.

An orange warning has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu districts for Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, indicating the continued threat of extreme weather.

Rainfall measurements since Friday evening show Jogindernagar received 52 mm, Nahan and Palampur 28.8 mm, and Una 18 mm, with moderate rain reported in other regions.

(Image Source : PTI)Hundreds of houses have been destroyed in the deluge, and several roads and bridges have been washed away.

District-wise Death Toll

Mandi: Over a dozen deaths, with 40 people reported missing

Kangra: 13 dead

Chamba: 6 dead

Shimla: 5 dead

Deaths also reported from Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una

Essential services disrupted

The natural calamity has affected over 500 electricity distribution transformers, leaving tens of thousands without power. Around 281 water supply schemes have been disrupted, leading to an emerging crisis in access to clean water and food. A total of 300 transformers are non-functional.

(Image Source : PTI)NDRF personnel conduct rescue and relief operations at a flood-affected area at Siraj Valley, in Mandi district.

Livestock and Property Losses

Over 300 livestock, including 164 cattle, have died in the floods. Additionally, hundreds of homes have been destroyed, further deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Relief and rescue operations ongoing

The state government has launched large-scale relief and search operations, particularly in the Mandi district. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are engaged in search-and-rescue missions.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 5,000 as emergency rental assistance for each affected family, promising the government's full support. Former CM Jairam Thakur visited flood-hit areas in his constituency in Mandi's Siraj Valley.

(Image Source : PTI)Relief and rescue operation underway after flash floods at Thunag, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.

Union government extends support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with CM Sukhu, offering central assistance and relief support not just for Himachal Pradesh but also for other monsoon-hit states like Gujarat and Rajasthan.

(Image Source : PTI)The confluence of the Beas and Suketi rivers flowing in spate after cloudburst, in Mandi district.

Public advisory

Authorities have issued a public safety advisory in light of the continuing extreme weather, urging residents to stay away from rivers, streams, and other water bodies due to the risk of sudden flash floods, and to avoid landslide-prone and unstable areas, particularly in hilly terrain.

People are advised to monitor weather alerts and follow instructions from the Meteorological Department and disaster response teams while also preparing for possible disruptions to essential services such as electricity, road transport, and water supply by stocking up on necessary items. With heavy rainfall forecast to continue until at least Monday, July 7, officials have warned that the situation may worsen, and the state remains on high alert as emergency teams work around the clock to prevent further loss of life and restore vital infrastructure.