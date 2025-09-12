Monsoon fury to continue for more days in Himachal Pradesh as rains wreak widespread havoc

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has estimated that the monsoon is likely to begin withdrawing from Himachal Pradesh around September 25, following the typical retreat window of September 15 to 25. However, until then, the state is expected to continue experiencing rainfall, especially in the mid- and high-hill regions, where a yellow alert has been issued from September 12 to 14.
While lowland areas like Una may receive some relief in the coming days, popular tourist destinations and higher-altitude regions, such as Shimla, Manali, and Kullu, are likely to experience intermittent showers and fog throughout the week. The IMD has warned of heavy downpours between September 13 and 15, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.
Torrential rains wreak havoc: 380 dead, crores in damages
The ongoing monsoon has caused widespread devastation across Himachal Pradesh. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the death toll has reached 380, with 40 people still missing, and 439 others injured. Damage to infrastructure has been massive:
- 6,734 houses damaged
- Rs 4,306 crore in estimated economic losses
- 577 roads blocked
- 598 power transformers are non-functional
- 367 water supply schemes disrupted
Mandi, Kullu and Shimla among worst-hit districts
The situation is particularly critical in Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla districts. In Kullu, more than 204 roads are blocked, including stretches of NH-03 and NH-305, while the district also reported the highest number of power outages with 270 transformers down.
In Shimla, 102 water supply schemes have been hit—the most in any district—while Mandi has seen heavy landslides and road damage, particularly near Saraghat, where a highway section near Jamsai’s animal hospital has collapsed due to rain-triggered soil erosion.
24-hour rainfall data: Murari Devi tops charts
In the last 24 hours, Murari Devi (Mandi) recorded the highest rainfall at 63 mm, followed by:
- Bharari – 62.8 mm
- Salapar – 54.4 mm
- Naina Devi – 42.6 mm
- Kangra and Palampur – 36.0 mm each
- Sundernagar – 33.9 mm
- Mandi town – 27.0 mm
Strong winds of up to 39 km/h were also reported in Seobagh and Bajaura (Kullu district).
Temperatures near normal, but weather remains unstable
The Shimla Meteorological Centre reported that both minimum and maximum temperatures have remained close to normal. The lowest temperature was recorded at 9.2°C in Keylong (Lahaul-Spiti), while the highest was 36.0°C in Paonta Sahib.
As Himachal Pradesh navigates through the final weeks of monsoon, recovery efforts are ongoing on a war footing. However, officials warn that full restoration may take weeks due to the scale of damage caused by the relentless rains.