Monsoon fury grips Himachal, landslides in Shimla; locals flag excessive construction

Shimla:

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall in Shimla and surrounding districts. Temperatures in the city are expected to range between a high of 27 degree celsius and a low of 20 degree celsius, with intermittent showers, thunderstorms and cloudy skies dominating the current monsoon pattern.

The region is experiencing continuous heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours, which has triggered a major landslide scare in Shimla's Sanjauli area, leaving nearly 10 houses affected and raising concerns over the safety of residents. At least three of the houses are under immediate threat as the hillside continues to weaken following incessant rainfall, prompting authorities to closely monitor the situation.

According to an ANI report, residents alleged that construction activity continued in the area despite the monsoon construction ban imposed by authorities and demanded strict action against the owner of the construction site.

However, the landowner denied carrying out any construction activity during the past month.

The municipal corporation has deployed local teams to assess the extent of the damage and evaluate the stability of the affected area and assured residents of immediate protective measures.

Residents living in vulnerable houses have been advised to remain alert, while authorities are keeping a close watch on the weather and the movement of the hillside.

‘Repeatedly requested to stop construction’: Local resident

Kainthala, a resident, stated that landslides occurred between 3 am and 4 am and alleged that construction activity continued despite the monsoon ban.

“The landslide occurred between 3 am and 4 am today… We had repeatedly requested the Municipal Corporation to stop the work because construction is prohibited during the monsoon season but no action was taken,” she told news agency ANI.

Extensive damage due to another landslide in Shimla

In another rain-related incident, several vehicles suffered extensive damage after a landslide struck the Rajhana village area near New Shimla. Massive debris and rocks rolled down the hillside following torrential rainfall, crushing parked vehicles and disrupting movement in the area. While no injuries were reported, the incident underscored the growing threat posed by unstable slopes amid continuous rain.

Heavy rains also led to an infrastructure failure in Kinnaur district earlier this week, where an iron bridge in the Urni area collapsed while a dumper truck was crossing it. The bridge gave way within seconds, causing the vehicle to plunge along with the structure. Despite the collapse, the driver escaped unharmed, and no casualties were reported.

Eyewitnesses said the bridge collapsed with a loud bang, creating panic among nearby residents. Rescue teams and officials rushed to the spot to assess the damage, while authorities suspended vehicular movement on the route as a precaution.

The collapsed Choling Bridge, located around 24 kilometres east of the Ekangi area, served as a key link connecting Kinnaur with Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, as well as Shimla. Its collapse has disrupted connectivity between the three districts, affecting commuters and the transportation of essential supplies.

Authorities advisory amid heavy rainfall

With heavy rainfall continuing across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel. Disaster response teams remain on alert as the state braces for more rain, with officials warning that saturated slopes and weakened infrastructure could trigger further incidents in the coming days.

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with India TV Digital