Monsoon fury cripples Himachal as flash flood blocks NH-5 in Kinnaur, vehicles stranded near Choling

Kinnaur (HP) :

The southwest monsoon has begun unleashing its impact in Himachal Pradesh, with a powerful flash flood disrupting normal life in the tribal district of Kinnaur. Heavy overnight rainfall near Choling triggered a sudden surge of water and debris, completely blocking National Highway 5 and leaving several vehicles stranded on the route. The incident has disrupted traffic on the crucial highway, which serves as a vital lifeline connecting Kinnaur with the rest of the state. However, despite the intensity of the flash flood, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Vehicles trapped as debris engulfs NH-5

According to officials, the force of the flash flood carried large amounts of mud, rocks and debris onto the highway, making it impassable. Several vehicles travelling through the stretch were caught in the debris and remained stranded after the road was blocked. Authorities said all those affected by the incident are safe, and there has been no loss of life.

Administration launches restoration work

Taking immediate note of the situation, the district administration deployed heavy machinery to clear the accumulated debris and restore traffic movement. Confirming the incident, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar Sharma said, "Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear the road near Choling and rescue the stranded vehicles. The administration's team is present at the spot, and efforts are underway to restore traffic on the blocked National Highway at the earliest." Officials said they are continuously monitoring the situation, and restoration work is being carried out on a priority basis.

NH-5 is a key route for Kinnaur

National Highway 5 is one of Himachal Pradesh's most important road corridors, connecting the remote tribal district of Kinnaur with Shimla and other parts of the state. Any disruption on the highway affects the movement of residents, tourists and essential supplies, making early restoration critical. Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious during the ongoing monsoon season and follow official traffic advisories before undertaking travel on mountain roads.

Monsoon mayhem in Himachal

It is to be mentioned here that the weather-related death count in Himachal Pradesh has reached nine, while severely disrupting road connectivity, electricity supply and drinking water systems across several districts. According to the latest State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) situation report, the cumulative damage to public infrastructure has been estimated at Rs 69.65 lakh.

(Inputs from Kapil Thakur)

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