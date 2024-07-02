Monsoon has covered entire India six days ahead of normal date: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Monsoon in India: The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on 2nd July 2024, which is six days ahead of the normal date of July 8 the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today. Thus, it covered the entire country on 2nd July 2024, against the normal date of July 8 (six days before the normal date of covering the entire India)," the IMD said in a statement.

Monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 30

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, which was two and six days earlier than usual, respectively. It progressed normally up to Maharashtra but then slowed down, delaying the onset of rains in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. This delay exacerbated the impact of a severe heat wave in northwest India.

During June, the country experienced 16 days of below-normal rainfall activity from June 11 to June 27, resulting in an overall below-normal precipitation of 147.2 mm compared to the normal of 165.3 mm for the month. This was the seventh lowest rainfall recorded in June since 2001.

June rainfall typically contributes about 15% of the total precipitation of 87 cm observed during the entire four-month monsoon season in India. The IMD has forecasted above-normal rainfall for July, with heavy rains possibly leading to floods in the western Himalayan states and river basins in central parts of the country.

India could experience above-normal rainfall in July

The IMD announced on Monday that India could expect above-normal rainfall in July. Heavy rains are anticipated, which could potentially result in floods in the western Himalayan states and river basins in central parts of the country.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said July rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be above normal -- more than 106 per cent of the long-period average of 28.04 cm. "Normal to above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east, and southeast peninsular India," he said.

The Met office said maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of northwest India and south peninsular India, except the west coast. "Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over many parts of central India, east and northeast India, and along the west coast," it said.

