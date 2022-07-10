Monsoon alert: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE states on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD predicts heavy rains in several states.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in several states on Monday (June 11).

The states that may see very heavy rainfall include Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A red alert has also been issued for these states.

The Met office has also predicted very heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka on Monday.

Moreover, the intensity of rains in Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada will increase over the next four to five days due to a low pressure area over Odisha and a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 kilometres, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the IMD said, "Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will receive heavy rainfall in next 4-5 days. It would be triggered by a low-pressure area over Odisha as well as a cyclonic circulation spread over 7.6 km."

"The off-shore trough is spread from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast. There is an east-west shear zone, which is contributing to the increasing intensity of the showers," the IMD added.

In the last 24 hours, Konkan, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada have received light showers as well as heavy rainfall, the IMD informed.

(With inputs from PTI)

