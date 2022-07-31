Karnataka: Ethiopian national tests positive for monkeypox virus, state's first case

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE First confirmed case of Monkey Pox detected in Karnataka

Highlights Karnataka's first case of the Monkeypox virus has been confirmed.

The case has been detected in a middle-aged Ethiopian national.

He had come to Bengaluru earlier this month.

Monkeypox virus: Karnataka's first case of the Monkeypox virus has been confirmed, the Karnataka health department said on Sunday. The case has been detected in a middle-aged Ethiopian citizen who had come to Bengaluru earlier this month. He was subjected to a Monkeypox test after he was suspected to have symptoms. His report first said that it is a case of chickenpox, but when his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, his reports were found positive.

Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease.

“There is no need to panic over monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to death. Death is doubtful,” Sudhakar, a medical professional, said.

The Karnataka health department said he was quarantined at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The African national was isolated at the hospital where he got admitted for treatment of multiple health issues, including a renal problem.

“The 55-year-old Ethiopian with kidney-related ailment and other health complications had come in the first week of July and only recently, he showed signs of monkeypox with rashes in his body,” a health department official told.

He said the disease belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have taken vaccines will not show major symptoms.

Latest India News