Monkeypox: Maharashtra issues guidelines to curb spread of virus as India's tally reaches 4 | Details

Monkeypox updates: Maharashtra government on Sunday issued a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of the 'Monkey pox' virus. State health officials said that surveillance has been increased, and the public is notified about the transmission of the virus, to keep the infection at bay.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It is a viral zoonotic infection, meaning that it can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread from person to person.

"The symptoms victims of this disease could experience are muscle aches, headache, fever, feeling drained, and expanded lymph nodes. They may also develop rashes in the eye which could lead to blindness," health experts said.

"People who are in close contact with a patient suffering from monkeypox are at the highest risk of catching the infection. Precaution should be taken when meeting anyone with monkeypox," the state health department said.

India saw its fourth case of the virus on Sunday as a man with no travel history tested positive for Monkeypox in Delhi. He is now being treated in LNJP hospital in Delhi. Apart from this case, Kerala contributed three more, sending a wave of concern and fear across the country.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected from Thailand.

