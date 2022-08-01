Monkeypox: 20 people quarantined in Kerala's Thrissur following death of youth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A security guard stands at the entrance of a monkeypox ward set up at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad

Monkeypox: As many as 20 people were quarantined in Kerala's Thrissur, following the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms in the state, officials said on Monday.

The officials also confirmed that the deceased had come in contact with "only 10 people" including family members and friends.

"The situation is well under control, there's no panic here as of now. The person had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and a few friends. 20 people quarantined so far," said Renjini, Member, Education and Health standing committee.

The panchayat members of Punnayur village in Thrissur also held a meeting to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the death and the subsequent measures to be taken.

State Health Minister Veena George initiated a high-level inquiry into the death of the youth presenting with monkeypox-like symptoms. The youth hailed from Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in the Thrissur district and tested positive in a foreign country.

"The result of the test conducted in the foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur due to severe fatigue and encephalitis and Monkeypox is not a fatal disease," said George.

She said that delay in seeking treatment will be investigated.

The health department called a meeting in Punnayur regarding the death of a young man due to alleged monkeypox.

Meanwhile, a contact list and route map of the deceased youth has been prepared. Contact persons have been advised to undergo isolation.

Notably, India has reported five cases of monkeypox so far, of which three cases are from Kerala, one from Delhi and one from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

Following this, the central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen.

