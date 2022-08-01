Monkeypox in Delhi: Nigerian man with no recent travel history tests positive for virus

Monday, August 01, 2022
     
Monkeypox India: A 35-year-old Nigerian man has been admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2022 21:11 IST
Representational image.
Highlights

  • The Nigerian man is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection
  • The infected person has been admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital
  • Two suspected patients of monkeypox, who are of African origin, have also been admitted to the LNJP

Monkeypox India: A 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi, with no recent foreign travel history, has tested positive for monkeypox, PTI quoted official sources.

The latest case has taken the total number of infected people in the country to six, official sources said on Monday.

The Nigerian man is the second person in Delhi to test positive for the infection.

The infected person has been admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the nodal hospital for treatment of the infection.

He has blisters and fever for the last five days.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive, an official source said.

Two suspected patients of monkeypox, who are of African origin, have also been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, sources added.

