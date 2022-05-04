Bizarre! Jaipur cops tell court, 'accused arrested but monkey fled with evidence'

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/GOUTHAM_LENSART A monkey fled with 15 important evidence, including murder weapon, in Jaipur.

Highlights The murder weapon and 15 other evidence related to the case were stolen by the monkey

The bag in which the evidence was collected was just kept under a tree inside the court premise

The case dates back to 2016, when a person was found dead inside a primary health center

Monkey steals murder evidence: Generally, people who commit a crime and then destroy the evidence, are considered criminals in the eyes of law. But what if an animal destroys the evidence of a crime committed by a human. Something on these lines happened in Rajasthan, where a monkey fled with the evidence collected in a murder case. The stolen items included the murder weapon (a blood-stained knife).

The incident came to the fore when Rajasthan Police gave this statement at a trial court in Jaipur.

About the case

According to the police, in September 2016, a person named Shashikant Sharma died at a primary health center under Chandwaji police station. After the body was found, the deceased's relatives blocked the Jaipur-Delhi highway, demanding an inquiry into the matter.

Five days later, cops arrested Rahul Kandera and Mohanlal Kandera, residents of Chandwaji. The police had produced both of them in the court of the Additional District Judge on the charge of murder. But when the time came to produce the evidence in court, cops said that a monkey stole the murder evidence. Police said the knife, which was the primary evidence, was also taken by the monkey.

How did this happen

The cops said that evidence related to the case was kept in a bag, which was being taken to court. Apart from the knife, 15 other important evidences were also kept in it. Due to a lack of space in the malkhana, a bag full of evidence was kept under a tree. Later, when the court asked the cops to present the evidence, the cops informed the court that a monkey had stolen the bag. The police have also submitted this information in writing in front of the court.

Also Read: VIDEO: Monkeys snatching blood samples in Meerut trigger false alarm over coronavirus

Latest India News