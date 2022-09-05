Monday, September 05, 2022
     
  4. Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days

Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days

Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: September 05, 2022 12:55 IST
Money laundering case, Sanjay Raut, Money laundering case Sanjay Raut
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to jail after a special court sent him to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai.

Highlights

  • Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody
  • The court extended his judicial custody by another 14 days
  • Raut was arrested by ED under Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Money laundering case: A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'. Raut, 60, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

He was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand on Monday. The court extended his judicial custody by another 14 days. 

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

Also Read | With Sanjay Raut's arrest, now three top MVA leaders become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail

Also Read | 'Sanjay Raut very influential, can tamper with evidence': ED tells court, gets 14-day custody

