Money laundering case: Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s bail plea denied by special court

Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was denied bail by a special court on Wednesday. Special judge R N Rokade refused grant bail to Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

A detailed order will be available later.

The court on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The NCP leader had sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered a predicate offence.

The court earlier said it would pronounce its order on November 24 adjourning the matter till November 30, saying the order was not ready.

The ED claimed the accused was dealing with Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Hasina Parkar and "there is no question of him being innocent".

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the NIA against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

