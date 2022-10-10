Mominpur violence: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari writes to HM, Guv, demands urgent CRPF deployment in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of Hindu community came under attack in Kolkata on eve of Lakshmi Puja, claims Adhikari's letter

Mominpur violence: Leader of Opposition West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting "urgent deployment of Central forces in the wake of Mominpur violence and ransacking of Ekbalpur police station to contain law and order situation.

“I have written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon'ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand,” tweeted BJP leader.

"I am compelled to write this letter to you at this hour because the gravity of the situation has prompted this urgency. The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khidirpore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalised by hooligans and anti socials. The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district. At that time the violence spread across West Bengal, especially in the Nadia & Murshidabad districts," the letter reads.

dhikari wrote he apprehended that as the West Bengal Government is reluctant to act against the perpetrators this time as well, as because they belong to a certain community, this time too this may flare up and start to spread across the state resulting in loss of lives and property; both Public & Private.

The State Government has already meekly surrendered in front of the wrath of the goons, who have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station, he added.

If morning shows the day, then the day definitely is gloomy. Kindly find annexed video of the incident as well as some footage of the vandalism.

Image Source : @SUVENDUWB/TWITTERBJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's letter

"So, I urge you to kindly intervene at this hour and deploy Central forces such as the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), so that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire. The State Government seems to be unable to control the Law & Order, also they lack the appetite to do so as it affects their electoral prospects negatively," his letter further mentioned.

"Kindly act on the situation as soon as possible so that the peace loving Hindu community is protected, especially those who live in locations where they are in minority as per the demography of the area," it reads.

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "On Sharad Purnima, when Bengali Hindus celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, Mominpura, a suburb of Kolkata, is witnessing communal violence. Kolkata police abandoned the Ekbalpore police station, perhaps on the orders of Home Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Islamists were on rampage."

"Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. On Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the heinous Noakhali riots also happened, and now this is happening in Kolkata…Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common…," his another tweet reads

