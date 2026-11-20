The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that conversation with Islamabad can only begin, the moment it stops supporting and encouraging terrorism in India. Responding to a question from a Pakistani student at the University of Chicago, Gandhi said, "There is a scope, but there is a major problem — and that is Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. This is absolutely out of the question. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin..."

Rahul Gandhi's take on India's foreign policy

Talking about country's foreign policy, the Congress leader said that he supported India's strong relationship with Israel, but condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza. "We have strategic interests, including buying the best weapons for our armed forces. But that cannot mean silence on Gaza. I condemn the October 7th attacks and the killing of innocent people. I also condemn what Israel has done in Gaza. One wrong cannot justify another.We are a nation of 1.5 billion people. No country - Israel, USA, Russia or China - should hold us back from playing our rightful role on the global stage. India must stand for what it believes in," Gandhi said.

On the ongoing US-Iran tension, Gandhi said that India should have a voice and a view on such geopolitical tension, which he feels is currently missing. "I’m pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and the Americans, while India is just looking. India has always had a sophisticated geopolitical understanding, right from independence. We had a mind of our own. Our foreign policy was guided by what benefits India," he said.

Gandhi ruled out boycotting elections

The Congress leader also ruled out any possibility of the Opposition boycotting elections over alleged irregularities in the electoral system, saying such a move would bring an end to democracy in India. He argued that the Congress would continue contesting elections and exposing alleged flaws in the system despite facing electoral defeats.

"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," Gandhi said. He argued that asking opposition parties to boycott elections would undermine the democratic process and leave party workers without political representation.

-With ANI Inputs.

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